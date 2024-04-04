CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 2.2% After Insider Selling

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $310.96 and last traded at $312.42. 759,783 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 3,904,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.59.

Specifically, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,148,102 shares in the company, valued at $375,176,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 78,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.78, for a total transaction of $25,514,982.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,148,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,176,771.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,667 shares of company stock worth $89,475,050. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CRWD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $77.41 billion, a PE ratio of 889.02, a P/E/G ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.60.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in CrowdStrike by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 36.4% during the first quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.5% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $1,879,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $2,469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

