CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $373.29.

CRWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $278.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $358.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $357.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock opened at $320.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $77.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 898.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.05. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 2.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 286,667 shares of company stock valued at $89,475,050 over the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.