Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Shares Gap Up to $2.88

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.88, but opened at $2.99. Cronos Group shares last traded at $2.90, with a volume of 1,521,744 shares.

Separately, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Cronos Group from $1.78 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 84.15%. The business had revenue of $23.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 173,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,123 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cronos Group by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

