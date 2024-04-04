Critical Comparison: Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) versus Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH)

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) and Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHH – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howard Hughes has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Howard Hughes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 6.55% 1.32% 0.66% Howard Hughes -53.88% -0.62% -0.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

86.5% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Howard Hughes shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Howard Hughes’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $287.23 million 4.04 $18.80 million $0.19 59.61 Howard Hughes $1.02 billion 3.41 -$550.95 million ($11.13) -6.24

Easterly Government Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Howard Hughes. Howard Hughes is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Easterly Government Properties and Howard Hughes, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 1 1 0 0 1.50 Howard Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00

Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.21%. Howard Hughes has a consensus target price of $100.00, suggesting a potential upside of 43.95%. Given Howard Hughes’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Howard Hughes is more favorable than Easterly Government Properties.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona. The Seaport segment is involved in the landlord operations, managed businesses, and events and sponsorships services of its restaurant, retail, and entertain properties in Pier 17, New York City; Historic Area/Uplands; and Tin Building, as well as in 250 Water Street and in the Jean-Georges restaurants. The Strategic Development segment develops and redevelops residential condominiums and commercial properties. It serves homebuilders. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

