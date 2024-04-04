CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Trading 3.3% Higher

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.20 and last traded at $66.75. 377,631 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,903,866 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRSP shares. TheStreet raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.28.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,449,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,449,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,084,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raju Prasad sold 3,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $256,159.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,740.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,410 shares of company stock worth $9,234,677 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Baker Chad R acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,365,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 231,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after buying an additional 15,951 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after buying an additional 1,372,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

