Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Down 3.1%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $67.70 and last traded at $67.94. 199,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 590,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CBRL

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 56,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,223 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.