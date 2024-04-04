Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COST. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,108,655 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,287,718,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,634,627 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,941,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,174 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 118,320.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,396,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,513,000 after buying an additional 7,390,278 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,134,947 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,901,040,000 after buying an additional 210,586 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,328,844,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total transaction of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $707.11. 1,366,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,405. The company has a market cap of $313.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $476.75 and a 12-month high of $787.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $727.38 and a 200 day moving average of $648.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $58.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 26.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $665.00 to $749.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $673.36.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

