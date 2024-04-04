Cormark Trims Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Target Price to C$3.50

Pivotree (CVE:PVT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Cormark from C$5.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Pivotree’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Pivotree from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Pivotree from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$3.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Get Pivotree alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pivotree

Pivotree Trading Up 0.6 %

Pivotree Company Profile

Shares of PVT stock opened at C$1.57 on Monday. Pivotree has a fifty-two week low of C$1.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.59 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.74.

(Get Free Report)

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pivotree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pivotree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.