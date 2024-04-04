Contrasting Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR) & Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA)

Larimar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LRMR – Get Free Report) and Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Larimar Therapeutics and Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Larimar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$36.95 million ($0.85) -9.08 Centessa Pharmaceuticals $6.85 million 154.21 -$151.09 million ($1.57) -6.89

Larimar Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Centessa Pharmaceuticals. Larimar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Centessa Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Larimar Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Larimar Therapeutics and Centessa Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Larimar Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Centessa Pharmaceuticals 0 2 5 0 2.71

Larimar Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, indicating a potential upside of 139.64%. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.58%. Given Larimar Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Larimar Therapeutics is more favorable than Centessa Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Larimar Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of Centessa Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Larimar Therapeutics and Centessa Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Larimar Therapeutics N/A -38.83% -34.33% Centessa Pharmaceuticals N/A -54.66% -38.60%

Summary

Larimar Therapeutics beats Centessa Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare diseases using its novel cell penetrating peptide technology platform. Its lead product candidate is CTI-1601, which is in Phase 2 OLE clinical trial for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia, a rare, progressive and fatal genetic disease. Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania.

About Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its pipeline products include SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of NT1 with potential expansion into other sleep disorders. The company also develops LB101, a PD-L1xCD47 LockBody, which is designed to selectively drive potent CD47 and CD3 effector function activity while avoiding systemic toxicity; ZF874 in alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, a dual-STAT3/5 degrader program in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); MGX292, a protein-engineered variant of human bone morphogenetic protein 9 (BMP9) for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH); and OX2R Agonists compounds are currently in development for the treatment of narcolepsy, including TAK-861. In addition, its products pipeline comprises CBS001, a neutralizing therapeutic mAb to the inflammatory membrane form of LIGHT for inflammatory / fibrotic diseases; and CBS004, a therapeutic mAb targeting BDCA-2 for the potential treatment of autoimmune diseases, as well as earlier-stage preclinical assets, including ORX750, an orally administered, selective orexin receptor-2 (OX2R) agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders; and discovery-stage programs in certain other disease areas. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

