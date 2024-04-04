Contrasting Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) & Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) and Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Amplitude and Duos Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplitude 1 5 0 0 1.83 Duos Technologies Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amplitude currently has a consensus target price of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 25.83%. Given Amplitude’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amplitude is more favorable than Duos Technologies Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplitude $276.28 million 4.57 -$90.36 million ($0.78) -13.45 Duos Technologies Group $11.88 million 2.09 -$6.86 million ($1.23) -2.78

This table compares Amplitude and Duos Technologies Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Duos Technologies Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amplitude. Amplitude is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Duos Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Amplitude has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Duos Technologies Group has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Amplitude shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.6% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of Amplitude shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Amplitude and Duos Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplitude -32.71% -27.73% -18.78% Duos Technologies Group -55.74% -183.68% -57.40%

Summary

Amplitude beats Duos Technologies Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes. The company also provides customer support services related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support, and application training. It delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Sonalight, Inc. and changed its name to Amplitude, Inc. in December 2014. Amplitude, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Duos Technologies Group

Duos Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc. designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system. The company offers intelligent technology solutions for critical infrastructure, including Intelligent Rail Inspection Portal, Tunnel and Bridge Security, Virtual Security Shield, Facility Safety and Security, Remote Bridge Operation, Pantograph Inspection System, Vehicle Undercarriage Examiner for security and mechanical inspection, Multi-Layered Enterprise Command and Control Interface, Neural Network Modeling for detection algorithms, Automated Retail Facility Logistics, and Transit Rail Platform Analytics. It also provides engineered solutions. In addition, the company offers proprietary and turnkey systems and applications, such as rip, an intelligent rail inspection portal comprising various modules for automated analysis, detection, and inspection at rail border crossings. Further, it provides IT asset management that includes infrastructure and device audit services for various data centers. The company offers its solutions to various industries, which comprise transportation, healthcare, retail, law enforcement, oil and gas, and utilities sectors, as well as commercial railways. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. Duos Technologies Group, Inc. is a subsidiary of Environmental Capital Holdings, Inc.

