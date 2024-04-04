Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:XLP)

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 31,879 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 134% compared to the typical volume of 13,610 put options.

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:XLP traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,891,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,398,736. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day moving average of $71.59. Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $65.18 and a 52-week high of $77.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XLP. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 57.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

About Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Consumer Staples Select Sector Index (the Index).The Fund typically invests in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

