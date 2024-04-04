Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Position Reduced by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises 1.6% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in Constellation Brands by 0.3% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 16,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STZ traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $268.07. 80,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,610. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $218.10 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STZ. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.37.

Get Our Latest Research Report on STZ

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total value of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.