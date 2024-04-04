Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Acquired by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 89,231.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,145,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $318,245,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,128,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,730 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,134,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,553,000 after purchasing an additional 481,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $89.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.07 and its 200-day moving average is $89.52. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.96.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ED

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.