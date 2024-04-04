Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 364,453 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 536,126 shares.The stock last traded at $58.14 and had previously closed at $57.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNXC. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Concentrix from $121.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Concentrix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

Concentrix Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.25.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.15. Concentrix had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Concentrix Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a $0.303 dividend. This is a boost from Concentrix’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert bought a new stake in Concentrix in the fourth quarter valued at $861,662,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,152,000 after buying an additional 57,849 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,363,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,788,000 after buying an additional 1,034,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,103,000 after buying an additional 35,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,255,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,772,000 after buying an additional 754,566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Featured Articles

