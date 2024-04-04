Compound (COMP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $588.44 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Compound has a market capitalization of $588.44 million and $35.22 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for $72.68 or 0.00107841 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00035391 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00016563 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002954 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,096,868 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,096,687.19561075 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 69.6784238 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 480 active market(s) with $35,136,546.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

