Comparing BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS) and Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)

Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Free Report) and BTCS (OTCMKTS:BTCS – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Macquarie Group and BTCS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macquarie Group 0 0 0 0 N/A BTCS 0 0 1 0 3.00

BTCS has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 87.50%. Given BTCS’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BTCS is more favorable than Macquarie Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macquarie Group N/A N/A N/A $4.18 30.79 BTCS $1.34 million 18.74 -$15.89 million $0.56 2.86

This table compares Macquarie Group and BTCS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Macquarie Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BTCS. BTCS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Macquarie Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Macquarie Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of BTCS shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of BTCS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Macquarie Group pays an annual dividend of $3.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. BTCS pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Macquarie Group pays out 81.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BTCS pays out 8.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BTCS is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Macquarie Group and BTCS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macquarie Group N/A N/A N/A BTCS -370.07% -43.20% -37.26%

Summary

BTCS beats Macquarie Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macquarie Group

(Get Free Report)

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital. The MAM segment provides investment solutions to clients across various capabilities in private markets and public investments, including infrastructure, green investments, agriculture and natural assets, real estate, private credit, asset finance, equities, fixed income, and multi-asset solutions. The BFS segment offers personal banking products comprising home loans, car loans, transaction and savings accounts, and credit cards; and wrap platform and cash management, financial advisory, and private banking services, as well as investment and superannuation products. It also provides deposit, lending, and payment solutions and services to business clients. The CGM segment provides risk management, lending and financing, capital solutions, market access, and physical execution and logistics to corporate and institutional clients; and specialist finance and asset management solutions. The Macquarie Capital segment provides advisory and capital raising services. It is also involved in development and investment in infrastructure and energy projects and companies; and brokerage business, including equity research, sales, execution capabilities, and corporate access. Macquarie Group Limited was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

About BTCS

(Get Free Report)

BTCS Inc. focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms. The company was formerly known as Bitcoin Shop, Inc. and changed its name to BTCS Inc. in July 2015. BTCS Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.