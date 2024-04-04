Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its position in shares of Comcast by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $73,993,000 after purchasing an additional 121,279 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of Comcast by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $8,868,000. CIC Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 42.8% during the third quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.68.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Comcast news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Comcast Price Performance
CMCSA traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,339,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,046,383. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.98.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Comcast Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 33.33%.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
