Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS) Stake Increased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:REVS – Free Report) by 925.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,593,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF by 1,098.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF during the third quarter worth $857,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter.

Get Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF alerts:

Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:REVS opened at $23.71 on Thursday. Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF has a 1 year low of $19.29 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.89.

About Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF

The Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF (REVS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US stocks pulled from the Russell 1000 Value Index. REVS index uses multifactor selection and market cap weighting. REVS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Research Enhanced Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.