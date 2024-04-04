Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.66% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Columbia Banking System from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.96.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $18.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.32. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $28.11.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $519.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Aaron James Deer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $38,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,942. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Aaron James Deer purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.32 per share, with a total value of $38,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 36,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton acquired 2,685 shares of Columbia Banking System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.48 per share, with a total value of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $462,018.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COLB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,506.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 152.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.