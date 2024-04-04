Cognizant Technology Solutions’ (CTSH) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Susquehanna

Susquehanna reissued their neutral rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $87.00.

CTSH has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.65.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $71.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.49. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $58.09 and a 52 week high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

