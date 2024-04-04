Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Up 2.6%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.29. 1,265,367 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 6,503,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDE. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.81.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 12.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 1,742.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,793 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

