CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FinViz reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CMS. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.09.

Shares of CMS opened at $59.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.08 and its 200-day moving average is $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $63.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares in the company, valued at $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 1,213.6% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

