CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth about $610,482,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CME Group by 31.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,858,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,103 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 261.4% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,280,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,320,000 after acquiring an additional 925,939 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in CME Group by 90.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,218,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,771,000 after acquiring an additional 577,293 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in CME Group by 992.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 623,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,508,000 after purchasing an additional 566,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.22. 131,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,557. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $76.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.10.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. CME Group had a net margin of 57.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 51.86%.

Several research analysts have commented on CME shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Argus upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.36.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

