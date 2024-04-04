Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NET. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,418,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,448,000 after purchasing an additional 395,363 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after purchasing an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after purchasing an additional 278,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,797,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,843,000 after purchasing an additional 146,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NET. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.50.

Cloudflare Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NET opened at $94.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 15.92%. The firm had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $291,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 205,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,940,924.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $1,000,898.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,275,004 shares in the company, valued at $127,704,400.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $291,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,940,924.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,054,762 shares of company stock valued at $99,368,454 over the last 90 days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

See Also

