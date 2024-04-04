Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.97

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.97 and last traded at $22.82, with a volume of 323787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CLF. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves sold 187,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total value of $3,778,275.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,699,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,494,606.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,066 shares of company stock worth $4,464,688 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.3% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 27,337 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 216,359 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 58,149 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

