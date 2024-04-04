Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 195.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 122.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.87. 1,184,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

