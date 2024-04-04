Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 5.8% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after acquiring an additional 197,327,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,670,000 after purchasing an additional 742,887 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,288,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,458,000 after purchasing an additional 78,919 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,052,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,586,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,394,000 after purchasing an additional 126,088 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $45.57. 42,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,840. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $47.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1462 per share. This is a boost from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

