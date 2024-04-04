Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 120,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,495,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 53,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,372,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.85. 3,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,839. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.81.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

