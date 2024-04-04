Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Trade Desk makes up about 0.8% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $494,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Trade Desk by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of TTD traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,866,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.51, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average is $75.09. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $94.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total value of $191,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,794 shares in the company, valued at $12,515,756.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,562 shares of company stock worth $35,446,258. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.