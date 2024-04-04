Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,001 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 123.5% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 68.3% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in Twilio by 328.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio Stock Up 1.4 %

TWLO stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,476,224. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.42 and its 200-day moving average is $63.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The company has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $207,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,559,081.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,666 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $104,824.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,208,291.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $207,152.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,559,081.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,080. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Piper Sandler upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.90.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

