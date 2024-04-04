Citigroup Trims Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Target Price to $45.00

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.97.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Newmont had a negative net margin of 20.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Newmont will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,749,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,915,059,000 after buying an additional 36,170,995 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,122,913,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $604,516,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,019,813,000 after buying an additional 7,635,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
