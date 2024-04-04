Citigroup Raises Textron (NYSE:TXT) Price Target to $111.00

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $104.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TXT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.88.

Get Textron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXT

Textron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TXT traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,472. Textron has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $96.80. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Textron will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Textron

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 393.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Textron during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Textron

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.