Citigroup Raises Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target to $30.00

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $26.00 to $30.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 79.86% from the stock’s previous close.

CABA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

CABA stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.68. 415,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 914,976. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89. Cabaletta Bio has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $804.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 2.41.

In other news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $215,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CABA. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

