Citigroup Increases CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $295.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $255.00 to $295.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

Get CDW alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDW

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $259.78. 221,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,935. CDW has a 12-month low of $160.66 and a 12-month high of $263.37. The company has a market cap of $34.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. CDW’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CDW will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in CDW during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.