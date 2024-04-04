Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Announces $0.53 Quarterly Dividend

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.53 per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.

Citigroup has raised its dividend by an average of 0.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Citigroup has a dividend payout ratio of 29.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Citigroup to earn $7.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.0%.

Citigroup Price Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $61.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $63.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.68. The company has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Citigroup will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citigroup

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,807 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 17,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Further Reading

