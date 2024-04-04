CIBC Cuts Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target to C$77.00

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at CIBC from C$80.00 to C$77.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RCI.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$90.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$84.00 to C$88.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$76.38.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B traded up C$0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$53.66. The stock had a trading volume of 449,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,084. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$59.78 and a 200-day moving average price of C$58.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.92. The stock has a market cap of C$22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.55. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$50.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.67.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

