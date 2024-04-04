CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.49

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.4922 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.
CHS Price Performance
Shares of CHSCO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.06. The stock had a trading volume of 8,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,060. CHS has a 52 week low of $25.46 and a 52 week high of $27.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a 200 day moving average of $26.43.
About CHS
