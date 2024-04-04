Chardan Capital Weighs in on Femasys Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Femasys Inc. (NASDAQ:FEMY – Free Report) – Analysts at Chardan Capital dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Femasys in a report issued on Monday, April 1st. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.83). Chardan Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Femasys’ current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share.

Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. Femasys had a negative net margin of 1,329.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.80%.

FEMY has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Femasys from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Femasys from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

FEMY stock opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. Femasys has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEMY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Femasys during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Femasys during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Femasys during the second quarter worth about $39,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Femasys during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Femasys during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Femasys Inc, a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination.

