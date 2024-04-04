CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $75.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 95.36% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.
In other news, CFO Corleen M. Roche acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Corleen M. Roche bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 666,472 shares of company stock worth $12,662,968 over the last three months.
CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.
