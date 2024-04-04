Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Trading Down 6.6%

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $88.51 and last traded at $89.16. Approximately 61,429 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 317,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $92.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Century Communities from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Century Communities Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.13.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.66. Century Communities had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.91 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Century Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Featured Articles

