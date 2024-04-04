CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 52,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.13. The stock had a trading volume of 620,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,134,174. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $27.93. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.42 and a fifty-two week high of $31.43.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

