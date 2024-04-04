Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lowered its holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 48.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 42,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 25.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 11.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CVE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVE traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,426,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,440,645. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.1033 dividend. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Further Reading

