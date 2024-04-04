Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Sold by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $77,489,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 9,511.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,303,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,013,000 after buying an additional 3,269,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Cenovus Energy by 959.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,853,000 after buying an additional 2,521,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Cenovus Energy Stock Up 2.8 %

Cenovus Energy stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $21.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.