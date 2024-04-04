Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Receives $26.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on CVE. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth $866,944,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVE opened at $21.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.94. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 7.88%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1033 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

