Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) is Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 671,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,725 shares during the period. Celsius comprises about 1.6% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.29% of Celsius worth $36,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter worth about $93,034,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 288.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,334,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,127,000 after acquiring an additional 991,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 18.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,846,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,676,000 after acquiring an additional 762,087 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,022,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Insider Transactions at Celsius

In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,590,930.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Celsius news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 352,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $1,895,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,930.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,094,783 shares of company stock worth $62,679,671. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Stock Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ CELH opened at $76.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.12, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.86. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.08 and a 52 week high of $99.62.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CELH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.10.

Get Our Latest Report on Celsius

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.