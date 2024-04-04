Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Trading Up 4.5%

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.89 and last traded at $20.89. 6,634 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 224,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CELC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Celcuity from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Celcuity in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Celcuity from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. The company has a current ratio of 13.43, a quick ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in Celcuity by 3.8% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,444,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,857,000 after purchasing an additional 53,369 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Celcuity in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Celcuity during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

