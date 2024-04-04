Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,245,302 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 446% from the previous session’s volume of 228,125 shares.The stock last traded at $41.69 and had previously closed at $42.28.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cedar Fair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $371.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.13 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,008,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after acquiring an additional 539,352 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at $659,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 201.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cedar Fair by 313.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,047,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,565 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

