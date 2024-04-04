CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Hits New 12-Month High at $263.37

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $263.37 and last traded at $261.34, with a volume of 71548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $255.76.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

CDW Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.01.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.62%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in CDW in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter valued at $28,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 61.1% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

