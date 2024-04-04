Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Earns Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price target indicates a potential upside of 10.16% from the company’s previous close.

CBOE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 2.1 %

CBOE stock traded down $3.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.83. The company had a trading volume of 738,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,652,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,077,000 after purchasing an additional 116,565 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $430,776,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,398,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,793,000 after acquiring an additional 79,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,728,000 after purchasing an additional 289,048 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cboe Global Markets

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.