Casper (CSPR) Price Down 4.9% This Week

Casper (CSPR) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 4th. Casper has a market capitalization of $448.98 million and $12.45 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Casper has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,502,885,839 coins and its circulating supply is 11,913,638,426 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,501,640,234 with 11,912,451,525 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03552734 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $12,914,287.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

